Obituary - Ms. Lisa Burns

Ms. Lisa Burns, age 63, passed peacefully away on Thursday, November 02, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility after an extended illness.

Lisa was a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., but has resided in Bulloch County with her son since December of 2022.

She retired from the City of New York Department of Transportation.

She is survived by her loving, devoted and only son, Jamel (LaJasma) Kinard, Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Linda (Tommy) Bartee, Tampa, Fla.; brothers, Paul (Falicia) Burns, Staten Island, N.Y.; and Phillip (Marie) Burns, Valley Stream, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Kaylyn Kinard and Destiny Kinard, Queens, N.Y.; Taniyah Kinard, Brooklyn Kinard and Ja’Corey Kinard, Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.

Celebration of life and cremation services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, November 9, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.