Obituary - Ms. Linda Keel

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Linda Keel was born April 1, 1966, to Clifford Keel and the late Annie Lois Davis in Statesboro, Georgia.She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System.Linda was employed at Georgia Southern University and later worked for Savannah State University for 15 years.Linda was always the life of the party and kept everyone laughing.She loved her family and always cooked for the holidays.Her nieces and nephews whom, she loved, always cherished stopping by her home on holidays to see what was cooking.She was a happy person. The holidays will never be the same.On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, she departed this earthy life at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.She leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Rashad Keel, Pooler, Georgia; daughters, Sharia Timmons and Shaquanda Keel, Savannah, Georgia; her father, Clifford Keel, Statesboro, Georgia; sisters, Joanne (Kenneth) Robinson, Savannah, Georgia; Tara Keel, Hinesville, Georgia; a beloved friend, Jeffrey Smith, Statesboro, Georgia; seven grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The funeral service for Ms. Linda Keel will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, with Pastor Gilbert Hill officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 27, 2022




