Obituary - Ms. Lanette Hayton

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Ms. Lanette Hayton, age 54, passed into rest Monday, December 14, 2020, at the St. Joseph's Hospital, Savannah, Ga. She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System.Those left to cherish her memory are: a daughter and five sons, Lataka S. Hayton Ferguson (Andre) and Robert Williams Jr., both of Statesboro, Ga.; Spencer Williams, Columbia, S.C.; Quincey W. Williams, Casey Williams and Raheem T. Hayton, all of Savannah, Ga.; her parents, Richard F. Hayton and Georgia Mae Hayton, both of Statesboro, Ga.; three sisters, Frankie D. Perkins (Arnold), Statesboro, Ga.; Petronia Coleman, Pooler, Ga.; and Kizzie L. Hayton, Statesboro, Ga.; three brothers, Corey A. Hayton (Tiffany) and Jeff Williams, both of Millen, Ga.; and Jonathan A. McCollar (Adrianne), Statesboro, Ga.; 11 grandchildren, a special cousin, Kathy Mincey (Wendell Rich); several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.A viewing for Ms. Hayton will be held Saturday morning, December 26, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, in the Eastside Cemetery, Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA with the Rev. Arthur Kelly officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.




