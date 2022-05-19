Obituary - Ms. Keturah Lee Mobley

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Keturah Lee Mobley, age 30, departed this life Sunday, May 9, 2022, at her residence.

She was a Bulloch County native and received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System.

Keturah devoted her life to her children and was a stay-at-home mom. She spent time focusing on taking care of her kids and spending as much quality time with them as she could.

Keturah is preceded in death by grandfathers, Robert Gay Sr. and Benjamin Mobley Sr.; grandmother, Lillie Mae Mobley; uncles, Robert Gay Jr., Benjamin Mobley Jr., Willie Lee Mobley and Leholmes Mobley; aunts, Betty Mobley, Rosa Mobley, Louise Mobley, Mae Lizzie Ellison and Maggie Stevens.

Keturah is survived by parents, Leroy and Mae Mobley; children, Victoria Mobley, Kendra Mobley and Alonzo Stewart III, all of Statesboro, Ga.; siblings, Whitney Mobley, Ft. Pierce Fla.; Jasmine Mobley, Statesboro, Ga.; Keysha Gay, Columbus, Ga.; Florence (Walter) Lowe, Portal, Ga.; Darlene (David) Durden, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; Leroy Mobley Jr., Ft. Pierce, Fla.; Kenethia Mobley, Ft. Pierce, Fla.; Danielle Scott, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; Elandrea (Kenneth) Adamas, Wanda Warren, Miami, Fla.; and Susanne Clowers, Ft. Pierce, Fla.; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral service for Ms. Mobley will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Agape Worship Center, 810 West Grady Street Extension, Statesboro, GA with the pastor, Elder Donald Chavers Jr., officiating. Burial will be held in the Eastside Cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, May 19, 2022

