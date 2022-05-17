Obituary - Ms. Karen Brown

PORTAL, Ga. -- Ms. Karen Brown, age 54, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her residence following a brief illness.The Hampton, Virginia, native lived in Jonesboro, Georgia, for several years and graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1986. She moved to Portal in 1990.Karen was currently employed with Edward’s Wrecking Yard in Statesboro.She was preceded in death by her parents, Merritt Brown Jr. and Mary Ance Brown; and a brother, Johnny Mack Brown.Surviving are a daughter, Summer Stewart of Portal; a sister, Vivian Brown of Portal; and her loving dog, Luke. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.The graveside services and burial will be Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery in Portal with the Rev. Jody Bryant officiating.The family will receive visitors at the graveside following the service.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 17, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



