Obituary - Ms. Josie Bell Mercer Lundy

Ms. Josie Bell Mercer Lundy, age 77, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

She received her education in the Bulloch County Public School System, graduating from William James High School Class of 1964. She received her CNA degree from Swainsboro Technical College.

Josie worked as a nurse for over 15 years at Bulloch Memorial Hospital and retired from Cooper-Wiss Tools and home health care.

She was an active member in several churches. She was secretary of the Usher Board at Thomas Grove Missionary Baptist Church for several years, the mother of Turning Point Tabernacle, where she was ordained as an evangelist after serving over 20 years and served on the Mother Board and Ministerial Staff at United Fellowship Worship Center. Josie was ordained as a pastor at New Life Apostolic Temple of Praise.

She is survived by her children, Sheryl Span, Michelle Howard, Rashon (Connie) Howard and Carlos Howard, all of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Annie Lee Mercer-Smith, Augusta, Ga.; Mary (Alfonzo) Ellis, Norfolk, Va.; and Vanessa Anderson, Orlando, Fla.; brother, Henry Floyd Mercer, St. Petersburg, Fla.; 28 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at United Fellowship Worship Center, 19445 Highway 301 North, Statesboro, GA 30461 with Onesimus R. Howard as eulogist. Interment will be at Mercer Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 5743 Mercer Church Road, Metter, GA 30439.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, July 27, 2023

