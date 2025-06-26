Obituary - Ms. Gabrielle Olivia Whisenton

Ms. Gabrielle Olivia Whisenton, age 33, of Columbia, South Carolina, joined the ranks of our ancestors and went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

A native of Bulloch County, Georgia, Gabrielle made her home in Richland County, South Carolina.

She was a vibrant and compassionate educator, mentor and friend whose impact extended far beyond the classroom.

Gabrielle was a proud graduate of Stone Mountain High School (Class of 2010), Savannah State University (Class of 2014) and Georgia Southern University (Class of 2018), where she earned a master’s degree in higher education administration.

Her passion for education and student development led her to serve in student affairs at Middle Tennessee State University and UNC Asheville, where she was known for her deep commitment to student success, mentorship and building inclusive communities.

In the spring of 2012, Gabrielle was initiated into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., through the Delta Nu Chapter. As number 23 on the line known as the 34 Creations of a Delta Nu Revolution, she carried the treasured line name Relief Aid. She continued her sisterhood and service as a dedicated member of the Savannah Alumnae Chapter.

At the time of her passing, Gabrielle served as assistant director of Residence Life at the University of South Carolina.

Her leadership, compassion and unwavering dedication made a lasting impression on both students and colleagues.

Forever holding her in their hearts are her loving mother, Latanje Thomas; devoted grandparents, Alfred and Debra Thomas; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, sorority sisters, extended family and dear friends.

Gabrielle will be remembered for her kindness and commitment to lifting others. Her legacy lives on in every life she touched.

An Omega Omega service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 27, 2025, at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, located at 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Visitation will follow from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the same location.

A celebration of life memorial service will take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Original First African Baptist Church, 545 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA 30458. Bishop Timothy Griffin will serve as the eulogist and the Rev. Christopher M. Culbreth will officiate as pastor.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

The memorial service is entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, June 27, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



