Obituary - Ms. Cornysha Mijia Joyce Hill

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Cornysha Mijia Joyce Hill, age 20, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from injuries received in an automobile accident.

She received her education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate of the Statesboro High School Class of 2020.

She was a member of the Little Bethel Baptist Church, where she sang in the youth choir.

She was employed by Chevron.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Tawanie Hill, Statesboro, Ga.; her father, Cory (Kendra) Gibson, Savannah, Ga.; grandparents, Henrietta Hill and James Roy Wilson; sisters, Aiysha Hill, Coryanne Gibson and Corniella Smith; brother, Cory Gibson Jr.; godmother, Brenda Jiles; aunts, Shala Hill, Shalmika Hill and Jasmine Wilson; uncles, Tyrone Wilson and Bryan Benson; a host of additional aunts, uncles, special friends, Taileah Wilkerson, Cameron Clark and Gregory Edwards; other relatives and friends.

A graveside funeral service and burial for Ms. Hill will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Little Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Brock Taylor officiating.

Viewing will be held on the day of the service at graveside.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required at the funeral home and graveside services.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, December 11, 2021

