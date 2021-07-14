Obituary - Ms. Brittany Sneed Mack

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Brittany Sneed Mack, age 35, died on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at her residence.She was a Bulloch County native and a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.At an early age, she became a member of the Hutchinson Longstreet Baptist Church. She worked as a supervisor for Krystals of Statesboro.She leaves memories to be cherished by a son, Monnie Mack, Statesboro, Ga.; her mother and stepfather, Evon (George) Johnson; her father, Handy Rawls, Statesboro, Ga.; a sister, Lamara Perkins, Statesboro, Ga.; uncles, James (Chantel) Sneed and Orlando Sneed, both of Statesboro, Ga.; nieces and nephews, Alaisha Thomas, Omarion Thomas, Mariyah Evans and Lyndsey Gaskin Jr.; a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Ms. Mack will be held Friday, July 16, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Cone Cemetery, Stilson, GA with the Rev. Maurice Hill officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, July 15, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



