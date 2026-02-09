Obituary - Ms. Betty Ruth Grant

After 80 years of life and joy, Betty Ruth Grant departed this life February 4, 2026, for glory.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Danzie Grant; stepmother, Viola Davis Grant; her aunt, Ollie Bell Wilson; and her brother, Lewis Grant.

Betty Ruth Grant was born July 14, 1945, in Statesboro, Georgia. She was the only daughter of Deacon Rufus Lee Grant and Danzie Lee Bostic Grant. She grew up in the Statesboro area and graduated from William James High School.

She worked as a CNA for 42 years, retiring December 8, 2014, from Twin View Nursing Home in Twin City.

She was an active member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, where she was a choir member, deaconess and Sunday school teacher.

She also had a love of cooking and flowers. She planted many flowers that she was able to really enjoy watching bloom after her retirement.

Ms. Grant married James Edward Littles January 30, 1965. From this union, four children were born. She remarried August 11, 1990, to Eddie Davis Singleton.

In December 1992, she moved to 3842 Grice Road in Pulaski. In 1993, she started the Family and Friends Cane Grinding Day.

Ms. Grant leaves to cherish her memories: her three sons, Edward James Littles of Savannah, Keith (Kristy) Littles of Pulaski and Jimmy Lee Littles of Swainsboro; a daughter, Billie Jean Littles of Charleston; a bonus son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Thompson and Lisa Hiatt of Pulaski; two grandsons, Marcus James Littles of Savannah and Kade Lee Littles of Pulaski; a great-granddaughter, Riley Littles of Savannah; two sisters-in-law, Ella Grant of Boston and Gwen Grant of Savannah; special friends, Bobby and Mary Screws of Pulaski. She also leaves behind a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 9, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 200 Mt. Olive Lane, Statesboro, GA 30461. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.

Statesboro Herald, February 10, 2026

