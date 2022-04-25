Obituary - Mrs. Vonell “Nell” Williams Braswell Pollette

Mrs. Vonell “Nell” Williams Braswell Pollette, 85, of Swainsboro, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro following an extended illness.

Mrs. Pollette was born September 25, 1936, in Adrian to Claude Williams and Gladene Smith Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Tedford Braswell; second husband, Hugh Pollette; daughter, Sylvia Braswell; sisters, Carol Fischer and Charlene Odom.

Mrs. Pollette worked as a beautician for one year and later retired from ECSC after 26 years.

She enjoyed gardening, mowing grass, reading, listening to gospel music and being with her family.

She is survived by her son, Allen Braswell of Swainsboro; daughter, Amber Pollette Stewart (Kevin) of Statesboro; grandsons, Teddy Braswell, Emmett and Edmund Stewart; sister, Sara Bedgood of Swainsboro; several nieces, nephews and many friends.

The funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, in the chapel of Chapman Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Bedgood officiating. Interment followed at Poplar Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at Chapman Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Stan Powell, Kevin Stewart, Teddy Braswell, Zach Lanier, Shawn Stewart and Ralph Cowart.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Vonell “Nell” Williams Braswell Pollette, 85, of Swainsboro.



Statesboro Herald, April 26, 2022

