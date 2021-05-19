Obituary - Mrs. Violet Smokes Harden

Mrs. Violet Smokes Harden, age 87, of Pembroke, Ga., passed peacefully May 12, 2021, under the care of GHC Hospice around 9:46 p.m. at her residence with the family at her bedside.She was a Bryan County native, having been raised in the Groveland, Ga., Community.She was a faithful member of Little Salem Holiness Church of Pembroke, Ga., where she served as a deaconess. She retired from the Bryan County School System as a custodian.She is survived by her children: Jeannette Snead of Fayetteville, Ga.; Catherine Smokes and Thomas Jr. Smokes, both of Pembroke, Ga.; and Eric (Nancy) Smokes of Eastman, Ga.; stepchildren, Apostle Willie Bell Jefferson, Elder Ronnie (Rose) Harden, Sara Harden and Bennie Harden, all of Savannah, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Delphine Williams of Redwood City, Calif.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Pembroke Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Little Salem Holiness Church of Groveland, GA, with Bishop Eddie T. Ball, eulogist, and Apostle Willie Bell Jefferson presiding.Public viewing will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. with the funeral service for the immediate family only.Interment will be held in the church cemetery.Due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the walk-through viewing or the interment service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, May 20, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



