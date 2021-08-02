Obituary - Mrs. Vernette Purvis Hatten

Mrs. Vernette Purvis Hatten, age 93, passed away on Sunday, August 1st, 2021, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.Mrs. Hatten was born in Glennville, Ga., on March 10th, 1928, to the late Mr. Leighton Purvis and Mrs. Era Kicklighter Purvis.She graduated high school in Glennville and later worked as a bookkeeper.Her family moved to Statesboro, where she worked for Kennedy Concrete as their accountant for many years until her retirement.Mrs. Hatten was a member of First Baptist Church for over 50 years, a member of the Alathean Sunday School Class and a member of the Card Ladies.She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Jean M. Hatten; and her sisters, Melba Tootle, Midge Woodrum and Gaynelle Anderson.She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Jean L. and Anna Hatten of Danville, Va.; Mike and Deborah Hatten of Statesboro; her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Bruce Olliff of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Greg and Katie Olliff of Statesboro, Courtney Olliff of Charleston, S.C.; and Michael and Lauren Hatten of Savannah, Ga.; her great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Whit, Leighton and James; and her niece, Jan McCollum; as well as several other nieces and a nephew.The family gives special thanks to the staff of Ogeechee Area Hospice as well as Dr. Cichelli and Stacy Basquin.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from noon until 1 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. H. William Perry officiating.A private entombment will be at the Bulloch Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 3, 2021

