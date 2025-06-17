Obituary - Mrs. Theresa Pearl “TeeDee” Coples

Mrs. Theresa Pearl “TeeDee” Coples, age 74, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, following a prolonged illness.

A native of Bryan County, Mrs. Coples was a 1968 graduate of Pembroke High School. She later retired from the Bryan County Board of Education after many years of dedicated service.

Mrs. Coples was a faithful member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Groveland, Georgia, and also attended Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Pembroke, Georgia, her family’s home church.

Mrs. Coples leaves to cherish her memory: her loving husband, James Coples Sr. of Pembroke, Ga.; children, JuShara R. Coples and James W. Coples Jr., both of Pembroke, Ga.; sisters, Carolyn (Charles) Fraiser of Hinesville, Ga.; Agnes Libby Rawls of Evergreen, Ala.; Shirley (Harry) Bing of Ellenwood, Ga.; and Pamela (Jimmy) Baker of Pembroke, Ga.; and grandchildren, Jamaron "A.J." Coples and JaNova Coples, both of Pembroke, Ga. She is also survived by a host of extended family members and friends who will dearly miss her.

A woman of great faith, kindness and devotion, Theresa Coples will be lovingly remembered for the positive impact she made on all who knew her. She will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.

The celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 244 Jerusalem Church Road (Groveland Community), Pembroke, GA 31321 with the Rev. Victor Brewton, pastor, as eulogist.

Mrs. Theresa Coples will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

The celebration of life services is entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.





Statesboro Herald, June 17, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







