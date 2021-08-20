Obituary - Mrs. Thelma Lee Wigfall Armstrong

Mrs. Thelma Lee Wigfall Armstrong, age 78, departed this earthly life Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Mr. Kenneth Wigfall Sr. and the late Mrs. Catherine Henry Wigfall.She was employed with Pineland MHMRSA for 19 years as a food service supervisor. She was a loyal and faithful member of New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as president of the Senior Choir and was a deaconess.She was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Robert "RB" Armstrong on July 28, 1961, and to this union, three children were born, one preceding her in death, a daughter, Ms. Veronica Wigfall. Also preceding her in death were four brothers, Eddie, Sylvester, Kenneth and James Wigfall.She leaves to cherish fond memories: her loving husband of 60 years, Mr. Robert "RB" Armstrong, Register, Ga.; two sons, Mr. Robert Armstrong and Mr. Troy Lee Armstrong, both of Register, Ga.; a brother, Mr. Thomas Wigfall of Register, Ga.; grandchildren, Teresa, Kevin and Kenneth Wigfall, all of Newark, N.J.; nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, an aunt, Mrs. Ida Wigfall of South Bend, Ind.; an uncle, Mr. Sewonie Mincey of South Bend, Ind.; sisters-in-law, Brenda Macturch Wigfall of South Bend, Ind.; Mary Lee Arnold, Vanessa Armstrong, Valerie Armstrong and Barbarette Treadaway, all of Valdosta, Ga.; Marie Barclay of Homerville, Ga.; Elizabeth Warren, Debbie Armstrong, Margie Armstrong, all of St. Petersburg, Fla.; brothers-in law, Ronnie Armstrong, Woodrow Armstrong and Johnny Armstrong, all of St. Petersburg, Fla.; David Armstrong of Waycross, Ga.; and Robert Armstrong of Valdosta, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Armstrong will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, from the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mrs. Armstrong will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the New Bethlehem Baptist Church with the Rev. Germain Williams officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 21, 2021

