Obituary - Mrs. Sue Ann Whaley Brannon

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Sue Ann Whaley Brannon, age 87, went on to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Willow Pond Assisted Living under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, devoted wife and respected member of the community.

She was born on November 7, 1935, to the late George Whaley and Sally May Colley Whaley.

Mrs. Sue attended Georgia Teachers College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1958 and a master’s in elementary education from Georgia Teachers College in 1973 (now Georgia Southern University). She was voted Most Outstanding Freshman in 1954-1955.

Mrs. Brannon taught in several school systems over her career, including Bulloch County Board of Education for three years, DeKalb County Board of Education for four years, Grady County Board of Education for three years and retired from Tattnall County Board of Education in 1993 after 15 years of service.

After retirement, she returned to work at the Statesboro Food Bank, serving her community.

She has been a resident of Willow Pond for the last five years.

Her Christian faith was an essential part of her life and she lived it graciously and lovingly through her kind words and selfless deeds.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joe Bill Brannon; brothers and sisters, George Whaley, Katherine Whaley Bird, Hilda Whaley Wilson, Eleanor Whaley Still, Frank Earl Whaley; a stepdaughter, Diane Beasley; and her former spouse, Ford Bailey.

Survivors include a daughter, Laura Bailey-Lower (Alan) of New Zealand; a son, Charles Andrew (Steven) Bailey of Atlanta; a son, Joe Bill (Lisa) Brannon Jr.; and a daughter, Jodi (Murphy) Brannon; a son-in-law, Ray Beasley; eight grandchildren, Nicole Newsome, Brandon Beasley, Sam Hand, Chelsea Ray Williams, Daniel Lower, Anna Lower, Justin Brannon and David Helmer; four great-grandchildren, Justine Newsome, Maddie Newsome, Hunter Brannon and Blakely Newsome; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Don (Janice) Whaley of Statesboro and Johnny (Brenda) Whaley of Statesboro.

A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home withthe Rev. Larry Bird officiating. Entombment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 22, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



