Obituary - Mrs. Sonia Oglesby Brown

Mrs. Sonia Oglesby Brown, age 65, of Statesboro, Ga., was called home to be with Jesus November 2, 2023, after years of battling early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Sonia truly loved life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She enjoyed chatting with friends and family, shopping and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She could always brighten someone's day with her loving smile and contagious laugh.

She was truly a beautiful, colorful soul.

Upon arrival in heaven, she will be greeted by her loving husband, Michael Brown; her son, Michael "Scott" Brown; her mother and father, Leveter and Charles Oglesby; her two brothers, Winder Oglesby and Ronald Oglesby; and her mother-in-law, Wilma Brown.

Surviving here on earth are her two daughters, Jessica Brown (Eric) and Kimberly Brown (Ashlyn); grandchildren, Kassidy Smith (Bobby) and Scott Mika; great-granddaughter, EmeryRae Roper; special sister-in-law, Kathleen Brown; brothers, Charles Oglesby (Nora), Darryl Oglesby, Greg Oglesby (Beth) and Mike Oglesby (Cindy); sister, Sheryl Hagan (Harry); and many, many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, November 5, 2023, in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mike Oglesby officiating. Burial will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

To anyone that knew and loved Sonia, the family would like for you to submit a funny/heartfelt memory that could be shared to kim.michel2288@gmail.com.

Friends may also sign the online register book at www.joinernanderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, November 3, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



