Obituary - Mrs. Shirley Ann Hendrix Hester

Portal, Ga. — Mrs. Shirley Ann Hendrix Hester, 73, joined her daughter Veronica Beth Martin and other family members in her heavenly home on Saturday, July 2, 2022 after an extended illness.

She was born April 14, 1949 to her parents Rupert and Annie Mae Hendrix.

The Bulloch County native resided in Portal, Ga., for most of her life. She was an amazing cook and before retiring she worked many years at the Friendly Diner and Fordham’s Farmhouse. She was very adventurous and loved to travel to the beach, mountains and camp with family. She adored her family and enjoyed her grandkids. She loved when everyone would gather together for family cookouts at the park. She was a kind soul and a simple lady who always found the good in everyone.

Everyone loved Nana and Nana loved the Atlanta Braves.

Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Veronica Beth Martin, her parents Rupert and Annie Mae Hendrix and her husband Steve Hester.

Surviving are a daughter, Michelle Woods (Joey) of Portal, Ga., two sons Keith Mock (Amanda) and Tracy Youmans (Jen) of Statesboro, Ga., brother Jackie Hendrix (Janie) of Brooklet, Ga., sister Christy Hicks (Donnie) of Statesboro, Ga., grandchildren, Jessica Friesen, Jon Mock, Megan Youmans, Brandon Mock, Alicia Woods, Katie Gay, James Durden, Tyler Sikes, Alex Sikes, Austyn Woods, Shylah Thames, Anslee Woods, Delanie Thames, Aldon Youmans, great-grandchildren, Alexis Deloach, Eli Durden, Cooper Durden, Lincoln Durden, Halle Friesen, Rebekah Friesen, Daniel Friesen, Gatlin Black, Knox Black, Liam Gay, Rylee Gay, Rhett Mock, and Lenny O’Leary; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday July 5, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday July 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.

Interment will be at Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Joey Woods, Brandon Mock, Jon Mock, James Durden, Tyler Sikes, Alex Sikes. Aldon

Youmans.

Honorary Pallbearers will be The Beloved Cherry Pickers.

For those desiring to bring food it will be accepted at the fellowship hall of Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Following the burial, the family will gather in the fellowship hall for a meal.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 5, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.