Obituary - Mrs. Sharon Davis

Mrs. Sharon Davis, age 69, died on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Sharon was born in Metter, Ga., on October 21st, 1952, to the late Harold T. Davis and Mildred Youmans Davis.She graduated from Metter High School and afterwards, attended a business college in Wilmington, N.C., before starting her career in human resources.She worked for Wallace Wiggins at L.P. Construction for several years, then R.L. Construction in Savannah, and most recently with W.M. Sheppard Lumber Co. in Brooklet.Sharon loved to shop, go to yard sales and also enjoyed cooking. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.Sharon was a faithful and devoted member of Lakeview Baptist Church for over 25 years.In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Paul Youmans, Ronnie Davis and Pete Davis.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Ricky Anderson; her two grandchildren, Levi Anderson and Katie Rae Anderson; her sister and brother-in-law, Pamela and George Wayne Pollard; her brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Sandy Davis; and two sisters-in-law, Judy Davis and Ina Lee Youmans; as well as many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 1 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ricky Anderson and George Wayne Pollard officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Jacob Anderson, Josh Anderson, Andrew Anderson, James Marsh, Seth Vangiller and Tracy Pollard.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 22, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



