Obituary - Mrs. Sandra Gayle Hollis Shaver

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Sandra Gayle Hollis Shaver, age 78, died Friday, December 16, 2022, surrounded by her family at Southern Manor Senior Living in Statesboro under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.She was born June 14, 1944, in Crawfordville, Georgia.Mrs. Shaver graduated from Alexander Stephens Institute and then Georgia Teacher's College with a bachelor's degree in business education.During her career, she was an advocate for child abuse with Senator Jack Hill and the Georgia legislature.She was also the sign language interpreter for the Miss Black America at Spellman College.One of her many talents was teaching others to play the piano and was a very skilled pianist herself.She also worked for many years at the Atlanta Area School for the Deaf.Some of her many talents and hobbies included interior design work, creative artwork and poetry.She had several poems published throughout her life.Most importantly, she loved her family dearly and cherished any time spent with them.She is preceded in death by her father, Earl Benson Hollis; mother, Margaret Parrish Hollis; and a sister, Betty Hollis Brannen.Mrs. Shaver is survived by her husband of 20 years, Fred Shaver of Brooklet; a daughter, Cindy Phillips (Cheryl) of Statesboro; a grandson, Andrew Hollis Phillips of Statesboro; one nephew, Glenn Brannen of Pleasant View, Tenn.; a niece, Cissy Dellofano (Maurice) of Kissimmee, Fla.; great-niece and great-nephew, Marissa Dellofano of Arlington, Va.;and Maurice Dellofano of Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. She is also survived by several stepchildren, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.The family will receive visitors on Sunday, December 18, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Brooklet United Methodist Church with the Rev. Chip Strickland and Elder Mike Newman officiating.The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Maurice Dellofano, Glenn Brannen, Andrew Phillips, Jim Starling, Kyle Shaver and Trey Shaver.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Brooklet United Methodist Church, 201 Parker Avenue, Brooklet, GA 30415.
Statesboro Herald, December 17, 2022




