Obituary - Mrs. Sandra Edwina Hart Francis

Mrs. Sandra Edwina Hart Francis, age 82, died on Thursday, June 11th, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.Sandi was born in Pavo, Ga., on May 28th, 1938, to Mr. Clyde E. Hart and Mrs. Emodesta “Mo” Hart McNair. She lived in Zephyrhills, Fla., until she was in the fifth grade and then moved to Ocala, Fla., where she attended Ocala High School, graduating in 1956.Sandi worked at Crowley Maritime in intermodal transportation for over 26 years and also got a business degree from Jacksonville University in the early 80s.She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Todd Miller and John Miller; a brother, Butch Hart; and her sister, Barbara Crews.She is survived by two sons, Ron Guzmann and Robert Guzmann of Jacksonville, Fla.; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her brother, Teddy Hart of Blairsville, Ga.; as well as many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow visitation in the funeral home chapel with Dr. John Waters officiating. A private interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church Statesboro, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 13, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



