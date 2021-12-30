Obituary - Mrs. Ruby Lee Waters Hendrix

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Ruby Lee Waters Hendrix, age 89, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.The Brooklet, Georgia, native was the daughter of the late Dan Waters and Maline Lester Waters.She was employed with Minkovitz Department Store, Woolworth and Belk, and retired as a school bus driver with the Bulloch County Board of Education. Additionally, she was one of the first women machinists to work for Rockwell Manufacturing, retiring following many years of service. Ruby was also a farmer’s wife for many years.She was a member of the former Gracewood Baptist Church.Mrs. Hendrix was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 56 years, Ermon Hendrix Sr.; a daughter, Wanda Holloway; two grandchildren, Chloe Moon Dart and Kimberly Michelle Brown; and two sons-in-law, Tommy Hendrix and JR Williams.Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda Williams of Statesboro, Nancy and Derrell Brown of Statesboro and Claude Holloway Jr. of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Ermon Hendrix Jr. and Tammy Hendrix of Danville; 10 grandchildren, Gary Holloway, Amy Hendrix Deal, Consuela Brown, Cody Brown, Shelly Hendrix Wamba, Lindsey Hendrix Sconyers, Kortney Hendrix, Tiffany Hendrix, Bailey Hendrix and Lee Holloway; 22 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and her sister, Louise.The family will receive visitors on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Elder Edmund Brannen officiating, assisted by the Rev. Carl Ledbetter. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Forrest Dart, Cody Brown, Jason Deal, Woody Wamba, Landon Hendrix and Craig Moore.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 30, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



