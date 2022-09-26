Obituary - Mrs. Rose Mae Bogan Millikan

Mrs. Rose Mae Bogan Millikan died on Saturday, the 24th of September, after a short illness.

Rose was born in Paragould, Arkansas, in 1937 to the late Mr. Herman and Mrs. Wardna Bogan, but lived most of her life in Georgia and Florida.

She was raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1959.

Rose spent much of her life dedicated to teaching, having served in many professional positions involved with education and administration at a variety of levels.

She was awarded several degrees in math, chemistry and art and also held several master’s degrees.

She was an educator at various institutions throughout her career, including private school systems in Screven County, where she was once principal of Screven County Academy in Sylvania, Georgia.

She also taught at the Savannah College of Art and Design and most recently at Georgia Southern University, which she retired from as a math professor in 1999 but maintained emeritus professor status.

Her dedication to her students was renowned, and throughout her life her previous pupils continued to show appreciation for her influence and the positive impact her teaching and compassion had on their lives.

Rose was also an accomplished artist, and examples of her work are held by Georgia Southern University and selected works are displayed in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and in the Georgia State Capitol.

In her latter years, she became a passionate philanthropist, particularly to the higher education sector, and has endowed many scholarships and research initiatives, mainly at Georgia Southern University.

She was also a principal donor for the building of the R M Bogan Archaeological Repository at the university.

Rose served on the Dean’s Advisory Board for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at GSU for many years and was active in this capacity until the time of her death.

Throughout her life, she received many recognitions and awards for her teaching, artwork and philanthropy, including the Betty Foy Sanders Patron of the Arts award in 2012 and the Legacy Society Award from Georgia Southern University in 2021.

For the last several years, Rose has been a resident of Tybee Island, Georgia, and Fort Pierce, Florida.

She is survived by her husband, Mr. Robert C. Millikan of Tybee and Fort Pierce; a brother, Cmdr. John C. Bogan (USN, retired) of Memphis, Tenn.; and two sons, children of the late Mr. Arthur L. Berger, and their spouses, Mr. Arthur Lamont and Mrs. Joan Berger of Statesboro, Ga.; and Professor Lee Rogers and Professor Jacqueline Scott Berger of Johannesburg, South Africa; and three stepchildren. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Ms. Megan L. Berger, Mr. Hunter Berger, Mr. Matthew S. Berger and Mr. Ford Berger; and five step grandchildren as well as many loving cousins and kin.

A service in her honor will be held on the 27th of September at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Statesboro, 101 South Main Street, followed by a graveside service at Riverside Cemetery and Conservancy, 1301 Riverside Drive, Macon, Georgia, on the 27th of September at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to her named scholarships at Georgia Southern University.

Statesboro Herald, September 27, 2022

