Obituary - Mrs. Rebecca “Becky” Lanier Williams

Mrs. Rebecca "Becky" Lanier Williams, 78, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at University of Florida Health, Jacksonville.The native and a lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a dedicated and loving wife, grandmother, homemaker and farmer.She was of the Primitive Baptist faith and a member of the Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Bulloch County, Georgia.She is preceded in death by a son, Robert Floyce "Rob" Williams Jr.; and a daughter-in-law, Marion Puckett Williams.She is survived by her husband, Robert Floyce Williams; a son, Christopher Lanier Williams; and a daughter-in-law, Jill Zittrouer Williams; five grandchildren, Cate McCollum, Garrett and Allie Grace Williams, Marlee and Bella Williams; two sisters, Barbara Crosby and Patsy Wiggins; in-laws, Hal and Betty Jo Williams and Jean Lee.A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Craig Lanier, Elder Michael Meek and Elder Calvin Watkins officiating.The family will receive visitors from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the cemetery.




