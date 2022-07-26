Obituary - Mrs. Rebecca Ann Lanier Colson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Rebecca Ann Lanier Colson, age 81, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.Born in Savannah, Georgia, and raised in Candler County, Rebecca was a 1959 graduate of Metter High School.Following graduation, she attended business school.Rebecca married Ralph Colson on November 18, 1961, and the two made Statesboro their home.She was a stay at home mother for several years until she began her career with K-Mart in 1978, where she worked until the mid-1990s. She began working for the Bulloch County Board of Education as a school bus driver from 1998 until her retirement in 2010.Rebecca was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where she had been a member of the church choir.She had been a resident of The Lodge at Bethany Assisted Living and Senior Care in Statesboro since March of 2021.Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, Lexton Hardy Lanier and Evelyn Gay Lanier; her husband of 57 years, Ralph Colson; and a brother, Lexton Hardy Lanier Jr.Surviving are a daughter, Carole Colson of Portal; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Jennifer Colson of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Brandon Eskew (Shelley), Christopher Eskew (Hannah), Andrew Roberts and Eli Colson; for great-grandchildren, Cale Hardy, Cason Eskew, Colbie Eskew and Scarlett Eskew; and two sisters, Mary Lanier of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; and Rose Adams of Bluffton, S.C.The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Brandon Eskew, Christopher Eskew, Mike Deal, Ken Deal, Mark Johnson and Andrew Roberts.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Friendship Baptist Church Choir.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; or the Alzheimer’s Association Coastal Region, 201 Television Circle, Savannah, Georgia 30406.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 26, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



