Obituary - Mrs. Patsy Hagan Metts

Mrs. Patsy Hagan Metts, age 91, died Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at her daughter's home in Fairhope, Alabama.Patsy was born to the late Logan and Eva Mae Hagan and was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County and a 1946 graduate of Statesboro High School.She loved serving the Lord and began playing the organ at Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church on July 9, 1964, and played there for 35 years. Her devotion and love for the music at the church was obvious, whether for a church service on Sunday or for the many funerals and weddings for which she played.After her husband, Levin, died in 1997, she continued to serve and worship at Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church for several years. But her youngest daughter attended Middleground Primitive Baptist Church, and she soon began attending church with her. Eventually, Patsy became a member of Middleground Primitive Baptist Church and served the Lord there as pianist for 12 years. Her trust in the Person and Work of Jesus Christ for salvation was her joy and motivation.Always a servant and having a great love for children and music, Patsy retired from teaching at Portal Elementary and High School and Willow Hill Elementary School in Portal after 23 years.She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Levin Akins Metts; her brother and sister-in-law, T.L. and Catherine Hagan of Statesboro; and brother-in-law, Col. John E. Pirkle of Augusta, Ga.Patsy is survived by her three daughters, Patricia Rodriguez-Feo (John) of Fairhope, Alabama; Cathy Lamberd (Erik) of Statesboro, Ga.; and April Rushing (Elder Howard) of Statesboro, Ga.; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson, her sister, Faye Pirkle of Augusta, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.The funeral service is planned for Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Elder W.H. Durrence and Elder Buck Grantham officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 1 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors. Interment will follow the service at Eastside Cemetery.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 21, 2021




