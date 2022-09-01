Obituary - Mrs. Patricia Brannen Blitch

Mrs. Patricia Brannen Blitch, age 84, died suddenly at her home on Thursday, September 1st, 2022.A private graveside service will be held on Sunday at Eastside Cemetery.The family will receive guests on Sunday, September 4th, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the family home, Blitch Place, 6879 Westside Road.A full obituary will follow.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 1, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



