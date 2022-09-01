By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Obituary - Mrs. Patricia Brannen Blitch
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory
Mrs. Patricia Brannen Blitch
Mrs. Patricia Brannen Blitch, age 84, died suddenly at her home on Thursday, September 1st, 2022.
    A private graveside service will be held on Sunday at Eastside Cemetery.
    The family will receive guests on Sunday, September 4th, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the family home, Blitch Place, 6879 Westside Road.
    A full obituary will follow.
    Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, September 1, 2022
