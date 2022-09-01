Obituary - Mrs. Patricia Brannen Blitch

Mrs. Patricia Brannen Blitch, age 84, died suddenly at her home on Thursday, September 1st, 2022.
A private graveside service will be held on Sunday at Eastside Cemetery.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, September 4th, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the family home, Blitch Place, 6879 Westside Road.
A full obituary will follow.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, September 1, 2022
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
A private graveside service will be held on Sunday at Eastside Cemetery.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, September 4th, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the family home, Blitch Place, 6879 Westside Road.
A full obituary will follow.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, September 1, 2022
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.