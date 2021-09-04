Obituary - Mrs. Opal Alicia Mansir

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Opal Alicia Mansir, age 39, died Thursday at her residence.The Augusta, Georgia, native was a 2000 graduate of Portal High School.Following high school, she attended Ogeechee Technical College, where she graduated with a pharmacy technician degree. She then worked with Rite Aid in Sylvania for several years and transferred to the location in Metter, which later became Walgreens, where she was employed at the time of her death.She was a member of Believers Church of Statesboro, where she was active in the children’s programs.She was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Smith Frison.Surviving are her husband of 11 years, Jimmy Mansir of Portal; three children, Trinity Frison, Jasmine Mansir and Reagan Mansir, all of Portal; her father and stepmother, Henry Lee Frison Jr. and Glenda Frison of Portal; two sisters, Renee Frison and Tan Frison, both of Portal; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Damien and Ciera Frison of Statesboro, Mark and Karen Frison of Baton Rouge, La.; Michael and Devin Frison of Gainesville, Fla.; and Antonio and Brittany Frison of Statesboro; her paternal grandmother, Burdell Frison of Portal; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Monday, September 6, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Scott Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 4, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



