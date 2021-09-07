Obituary - Mrs. Norma Jean Williams Carter

STATESBORO, Ga. — Mrs. Norma Jean Williams Carter, age 55, died on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

She was a 1985 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School and obtained an accounting degree from Swainsboro Technical College.

She worked as a bookkeeper with Farmers & Merchants Bank for four years before working the next 28 years with the Bulloch County Board of Education as a bus driver.

In 1988, she was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. For 33 years, it was her pleasure to teach others about the God she loved and the Bible's promises of the future.

She married Terence T. Carter in May 1990 and later welcomed one baby girl in 1994. Her family was her heart.

She was known for her cooking and baking, especially her key lime cake.

She was family-oriented and passionate about preaching and leading others to Jehovah.

Surviving is her husband of 31 years, Terence T. Carter of Statesboro; and a daughter and son-in-law, Crystal Yvonna Nicole (Jarvis) Felder Jr. of Statesboro; her mother, Doris L. Williams; and her brothers and sisters, Julie McMillan, Julia (Donald) Gamble, Willie D. Williams Jr., Marcel (Ella) Williams, John N. (Crystal) Williams, Ann Brown and Frederick (Heather Maria) Williams Sr.

Her family was her heart.

Several nieces, nephews and spiritual babies also survive.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to JW.org.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, September 7, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.