Obituary - Mrs. Millie Lee Coney Jackson

Mrs. Millie Lee Coney Jackson, age 73, of Portal, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at her residence under the care of Gentiva Hospice.

She was a Bulloch County native, but resided in Macon, Ga., for over 40 years before returning back to Bulloch County.

She retired as a surgical assistant from Macon Memorial Hospital of Macon, Ga.

Mrs. Millie enjoyed growing flowers, reading the newspaper, talking with her family, friends and whoever she came in contact with.

She is survived by her son, Keith (Heather) Coney, Portal, Ga.; grandchildren, Kevon Coney, Statesboro, Ga.; Laquana Jordan, Atlanta, Ga.; and King Master, Portal, Ga.; a brother, Jessie Coney, Portal, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, February 7, 2025, from 4 p.m.–7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

The celebration of life services is entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, February 7, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



