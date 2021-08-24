Obituary - Mrs. Melrose S. Jones

Mrs. Melrose S. Jones of Portal passed away after a brief illness Sunday, August 22, 2021. She was born December 10, 1929.Both parents, Peter Flanders Smith and Beulah White Smith, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Doy I. Jones; a son, Charles E. Jones (Betty); and a daughter, Claire J. NeSmith.She was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She was member of the Portal United Methodist Church and a former president of the United Methodist Women.Melrose loved the Lord and spent her life serving His kingdom caring for and loving on others.She loved being a homemaker and all that came with it. She was an avid baker, seamstress and gardener.She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and took pride in the lives they had built. She spent her empty nest years helping neighbors and friends in need and serving her community.Melrose was known for her kind heart, sweet spirit and loving nature, coupled with her strong sense of duty and morality. She touched many lives deeply and the family asks that those who wish to honor her do so by following the example she lived.She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Bland (Guy); a son, Jack Jones (Gayla); and her grandchildren, Kristi Brown (Steve), Alison Casilli, Lori NeSmith, Guy W. Bland (Cathryn), Brett Bland (Ashley), Jennifer Walker (Brad), Jud Jones (Lindsay) and Traci Merchant (Rand). She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.A private family service will be held Wednesday, August 25th, at 1 p.m. at Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Kevin Young of Statesboro, Georgia.Due to COVID concerns, the family requests that donations be made to Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or Portal United Methodist Church, in lieu of flowers or visits.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 24, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



