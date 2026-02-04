Obituary - Mrs. Mary Louise Tankersley Vickery

STATESBORO & METTER, Ga. — Mrs. Mary Louise Tankersley Vickery, age 86, died February 1, 2026, at the Community Hospice facility in Vidalia, Georgia.

The Thomson, Georgia, native was raised in the Middleground Community of Bulloch County. She was a graduate of Statesboro High School and attended Georgia Teachers College in Statesboro.

Louise married Ronald Vickery in 1969 and they made their home on the family farm in Candler County. They returned to their Bulloch County home in 2017.

She worked for many years as a seamstress, later as a bookkeeper for Curtis Youngblood Ford, admissions clerk at Bulloch Memorial Hospital, served as a substitute teacher for many years in the Candler County School System and as a bookkeeper for several businesses.

Louise was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where she had served as a Sunday school teacher and director of Vacation Bible School.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton Wayne Tankersley and Anna Belle Reeves Tankersley; and her husband, Ronald Von Vickery.

Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Randal and Tracey Vickery of Jesup; a daughter, Rhonda Mosley of Metter; four grandchildren, Lance Vickery and wife, Legha; Hannah Mosley, Hank Mosley and Haley Molina and her husband, Brandon; and a great-grandchild, Lake. Several nieces and nephews and extended family also survive.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, February 5, 2026, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Portal, Georgia.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at the church with Pastor Thomas Hendrix and the Rev. Cail Pressey officiating. Interment will follow at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.

Pallbearers will be Mitchell Hendrix, Lance Vickery, Hank Mosley, Greg Finch, Lee Woodcock and Brandon Molina.

Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Durden, William Marsh and Danny Durden.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2285 Oak Grove Church Road, Portal, GA 30450.

Statesboro Herald, February 3, 2026

