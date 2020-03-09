Obituary - Mrs. Mary Jo Brannen Chester

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Mary Jo Brannen Chester, age 78, passed away on Friday morning, March 6, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital after a long battle with cancer.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a graduate of Statesboro High School and attended the University of Georgia, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity.She retired from the federal government, where she worked in the ROTC Department at Georgia Southern University.Jo was a member of several organizations, including Daughters of the American Revolution, Beta Sigma Phi and Sprig and Dig Garden Club.She attended Statesboro First Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Margaret Carroll Sunday School Class and also served on the Bereavement Committee. She also enjoyed helping with Vacation Bible School each summer.Jo was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends.She will be remembered for always having a smile and a positive attitude.She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Austin and Arleen Zetterower Brannen; her brother, Lloyd Austin Brannen Jr.; and her sister, Carrie Sue Brannen Holmes.Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Larry G. Chester of Statesboro, Georgia; one son, Robert Steven Chester (Tammy) of Evans, Georgia; one daughter, Karen Lynn Chester Holbrook (Charles) of Augusta, Ga.; four grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Drew and Charlie. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Debra W. Chester of Statesboro and Martha C. Davis of Jesup, Georgia. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service in the chapel at 11 a.m. with Dr. H. William Perry and Dr. John Waters officiating. A private family interment will be held at a later date.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; or to Statesboro First Baptist Church, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 10, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



