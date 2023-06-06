Obituary - Mrs. Mary Frances Taylor

Mrs. Mary Frances Taylor, age 92, died on June 5th, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.

She was born on May 5th, 1931, in Bulloch County, where she spent most of her life.

She worked alongside her husband in various businesses over the years, primarily as a bookkeeper.

Mary was a nurturing mother and grandmother and served in various capacities at Portal United Methodist Church, where she was a member.

She loved growing her many flowers and plants, loved fishing, traveling, cruises and was an excellent cook.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Marie F. Deal Lee; her father, Carter Deal; her husband of 62 years, Donald W. Taylor; her brothers, Dan Deal, Wilbur Deal, Carl Deal, Joe Deal, Guy B. Deal and Franklin Deal; her sisters, Mildred D. Lewis and Janice D. Lewis; and her sons-in-law, W. Lloyd Chaney and JD Pascullis.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her daughters, Shirley T. Pascullis and Patsy T. Chaney of Portal, Ga.; her son, Donald W. Taylor Jr. (Kim) of Greenville, SC, her nine grandchildren, Lannett (Scott) Skrine, Hannah E. Deal (Tracy), John Gwinnett (Brooke), Stephanie C. Manley (Patrick), Geoffrey T. Chaney (Christie), Zachary Taylor (Nichole), Kyle Taylor (Justine), Michael Taylor (Meredith) and David Taylor; her 17 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, her sister, Janelle D. Anderson (Raybon); as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mira Barrett officiating. Entombment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens in the mausoleum.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

The family would like to thank Vickie Jones and the staff at The Lodge at Bethany and Ogeechee Area Hospice for their loving care of Mrs. Mary.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contribution be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 7, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.