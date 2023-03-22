Obituary - Mrs. Mary Carolyn Tanksley Wallace

SYLVANIA, Ga. -- On March 18, 2023, Mrs. Mary Carolyn Tanksley Wallace was called home by her Lord and Savior.

Mary, “Mae Carolyn” as she was affectionately known, was born on October 5, 1944, to the late Alex Tanksley Sr. and the late Willie Mae Riley Tanksley.

She was educated in the Screven County School System, graduating from Central High School in Sylvania, Ga.

She was a life-long member of Lawton Grove Baptist Church in Sylvania, Ga., accepting Jesus Christ at a young age. She served as a member of the Senior Missionary Society of Lawton Grove Baptist Church. She gladly accepted the responsibility of maintaining the flowers in the church when her mother was no longer able to complete that responsibility due to her health.

She was joined in holy matrimony to the late Mr. Homer Lee Wallace on January 9, 1965.

She enjoyed a career in the textile industry, retiring from Sylvania Yarn Systems, formerly BASF, after over 20 years of service.

She leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters, Dr. Sandra Wallace Nethels of Sylvania, Georgia; Ms. Cynthia Wallace of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Ms. Constance Wallace of Charlotte, North Carolina; one grandchild, Ms. Jasmine Nethels of Sylvania, Georgia; one brother, Mr. Alex Tanksley Jr. of Sylvania, Georgia; two sisters, Mrs. Cleo Nobles (Charles) of Cumberland, Rhode Island; and Ms. Arnita Boyd of Sylvania, Georgia; three sisters-in-law, Mrs. Lucille Scott of Savannah, Georgia; Mrs. Norma Wallace of Springfield, Georgia; and Ms. Florine Warren Tanksley of Sylvania, Georgia; and one brother-in-law, Mr. William Wallace of Springfield, Georgia; one aunt, Mrs. Louise Coles of Sylvania, Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The homegoing service will be held on Friday, March 24th, at 11 a.m. at Lawton Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Francys Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Friendship Memorial Park Cemetery.

Please be advised face masks will be required for the services.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, March 23, 2023

