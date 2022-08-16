Obituary - Mrs. Martha Linda Floyd Becton

Mrs. Martha Linda Floyd Becton, age 74, died on Friday, August 12th, 2022, at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas.Linda was born on December 25th, 1947, in Savannah, Ga., to the late Leon Floyd and Hallie Moore Floyd.She was raised in Savannah and moved to Brooklet, Ga., in 1985.Linda worked at Sea Island Bank in Statesboro until her retirement in 2010 and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Nicholas Becton.Affectionately known as DeeDee by her family, she is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Becton; and her grandchildren, Joely Becton, Cole and Julianna Becton.The graveside services will be held on Friday, August 19th, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Brooklet.The family will receive visitors inside the church fellowship hall following the service.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 17, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



