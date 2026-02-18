Obituary - Mrs. Mae Evelyn Jackson

Mrs. Mae Jackson, age 75, peacefully transitioned on Friday, February 13, 2026, at her residence under the compassionate care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

Mrs. Jackson was a faithful member of Bethel Primitive Baptist Church in Statesboro, Ga., where she worshiped and served with dedication for many years.

She was a hard-working and committed employee who retired after years of dedicated service from Pride Manufacturing Company in Portal, Ga., and later from Walmart Supercenter in Statesboro.

She is survived by her husband, Elder Charles E. Jackson of Statesboro, Ga.; children, the Rev. Edward (Patrice) Jackson of Augusta, Ga.; and Chrisandra (Artese) McCrae of Jonesboro, Ga.; sisters, Margia Harden (Jessie) Freeman of Metter, Ga.; Voncin Harden (Levi) Freeman of Statesboro, Ga.; and Evangelist Blondie Harden of Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, the Rev. Tony (Modestine) Harden of Statesboro, Ga.; the Rev. Rony (Cynthia) Harden of Alaska, Bruce (Shandra) of Twin City, Ga.; a host of godchildren, grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 20, 2026, from 7 p.m.—8 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, 50 Williams Road, Statesboro, GA 30458 with Elder Gary Wallace, pastor/eulogist. Interment will be held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30459.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, February 19, 2026

