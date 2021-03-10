Obituary - Mrs. Lorine Love Lester

Mrs. Lorine Love Lester, age 70, passed on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Piedmont Hospital in Henry County, Ga., after a brief illness.She was a 1967 graduate of Williams James High School. She was a member of Middleground Church of God. She currently attended CrossRoads Community Church.She continued her education at East Georgia State College in nursing. She spent countless years as a caregiver in nursing. She worked for the Bulloch County Board of Education as a transportation manager.She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman T. Lester; her daughter, Mrs. Loria Merchelle Wadley; and her brother, Doy Love Jr.She leaves to cherish fond memories with her daughters, Mrs. Chrisilyn Lester of Woodbridge, Va.; and Mrs. Britt Lester-Tillman (Ricardo) of Statesboro, Ga.; two sons, Dennis Lester of Stockbridge, Ga.; and Derrick (Kaneshia Mosely) Lester of Statesboro, Ga.; four sisters, Mrs. Dora (Johnny) Hill, Ms. Barbara Sabb, Mrs. Laura (Larry) Harlie and Mrs. Verlisha (Michael) Sipp, all of Statesboro, Ga.; half-brother, Frank (Evonne) Key of Conley, Ga.; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lee Cemetery, 4671 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461. Elder Jerry Humphries will offer words of comfort.Due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the walk-through viewing or the graveside celebration of life service.The graveside celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458/Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.Statesboro Herald, March 11, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



