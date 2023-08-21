Obituary - Mrs. Linda Sue Nessmith Akins

REGISTER, Ga. -- Mrs. Linda Sue Nessmith Akins, age 85, died on Monday, August 21, 2023, at her residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

The lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a graduate of Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University) with a degree in English.

Mrs. Linda was a lifelong homemaker and a member of the Union Baptist Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Nessmith and Bernice Smith Nessmith; and her husband, James Franklin Akins.

Surviving are two sons, James “Tracy” (Kathy) Akins of Register and Christopher Franklin “Chris” (Andrea) Akins of Register; a daughter, Linda Suzanne (Robin) Rushing of Brunswick; her grandchildren, Zachary (Debra) Akins, Samantha Kate Akins (Cy) Gilbreth, Shelby Lane Akins, Kelli (Ricky) Mincey; and her great-grandchildren, Miles Mincey and Ella Mincey.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by a funeral at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. Bryon Twigg and the Rev. Greg Abercrombie officiating. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dennis Driggers, Rick Weaver, Jim Ackerman, Michael Iler, Tommy McBride, Billy Brannen and Larry Perkins.

Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the DAR.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Union Baptist Church, c/o Cathy Neville, 1597 Neville Dairy Road, Register, GA 30452; Delight in the Lord Ministries, P.O. Box 183, Brooklet, GA 30415; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, August 22, 2023

