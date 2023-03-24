Obituary - Mrs. Linda Grace Smith Leonard

BROOKLET -- Mrs. Linda Grace Smith Leonard, age 76, passed away surrounded by her loving family from her long-term complications with Alzheimer’s disease at Ogeechee Area Hospice on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Mrs. Leonard was born in Guyton to the late Adelbert Smith and Gracie Tuten Smith on April 19, 1946.

Mrs. Leonard was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was a loving and caring homemaker.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Smith and Billy Smith; and two sisters, Naomi Richards and Elvie Bowers.

Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years and her caretaker for the last eight years, Richard Herman Leonard Sr.; son, Richard Herman “Rick” Leonard Jr., and his wife, Nadia, of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; two daughters, Carey Denise Leonard and her husband, Dan Erdman, of Ada, Minn.; and Lori Michelle Williams and her husband, David, of Brooklet; one brother, Andy Smith and his wife, Joan, of Metter; one sister, Carolyn Cobb; eight grandchildren, Allysa Duray and her husband, Eric; Matthew Howell and his wife, Annamarie; Aaron Voborny, Jessica Jones, Stephanie Poston and her husband, David; Ashley Derrick and her husband, Ricky; Cailey Williams and Bryn Williams; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 4–6 p.m. at Flanders Powell Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the Flanders Powell Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joe Eason officiating. Burial will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Glennville.

To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.

Flanders Powell Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Linda Grace Smith Leonard.





Statesboro Herald, March 25, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



