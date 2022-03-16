Obituary - Mrs. Linda Gail Joyner

Mrs. Linda Gail Joyner, 78, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2022, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.Mrs. Joyner was preceded in death by her loving husband, who cared for her for 62 years, Fred Joyner; her parents, Henry Lauvon Morgan and Francis Lillian Kicklighter Morgan; and two brothers, Vernon Lauvon Morgan and Robert Wayne Morgan.She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Joyner (Derek Carter) of Savannah, GA.; granddaughter, Tiffany Rogers (Josh Rogers) of Statesboro, GA.; great-granddaughter, Camden Elise Rogers; a sister, Betty Faye Cochran of Ocala, Florida; a brother, William Rudolph Morgan of Louisiana; and many nieces, nephews and friends.Mrs. Joyner was born in Savannah, Georgia, where she met and married her lifetime love, Fred.Never one to sit idly by, Linda wore many hats in her lifetime. She first worked for Rosen Brothers in Savannah, Georgia, as a jewelry buyer. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where she worked as church secretary. She later retired from Belk as a bridal consultant after 10 years.Ever the worker, Linda still found time to enjoy shopping, sewing, reading and cooking for family and friends, but her favorite pastime was spending time with her family.The family will receive friends on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.The graveside service will follow at noon at Middleground Primitive Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Eason officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 17, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



