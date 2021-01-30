Obituary - Mrs. Lee Bertha Wilson

Mrs. Lee Bertha Wilson, age 93, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully at her residence after an extended illness under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice of Statesboro.She was a member of Rehovia Baptist Church in Portal, Ga., where she served faithfully as the church mother.She retired from the Bulloch County Board of Education as a teacher at Willow Hill High School. She was a graduate of Savannah State College (now Savannah State University) and Georgia Southern College (now Georgia Southern University) with degrees in education.She is survived by her children: Don E. (Gloria) Wilson of Statesboro, Ga.; Sandra (Larry) Parker and Felicia (Eric) Dunlap, both of Atlanta, Ga.; and Ricky (Sabrina) Wilson of Prince George, Virginia; six grandchildren, Don Wilson Jr., Jamieson Parker, Destinee Croom, Jordan and Christopher Dunlap and Tomas Malave; four great-grandchildren, Michael and Dallas Wilson, Jada Croom and Ariana Malave; and a host of other relatives and friends.The family states contributions can be made to Rehovia Baptist Church in memory of Mrs. Lee Bertha Wilson.A walk-through viewing will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rehovia Baptist Church, 609 Rehovia Church Road, Portal, GA 30450. The Rev. James Howard will be the eulogist.Due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the walk-through viewing or the graveside celebration of life service.The graveside celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook address: www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, January 30, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



