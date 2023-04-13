Obituary - Mrs. Lavonne “Bonnie” Seabrooks

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Lavonne “Bonnie” Seabrooks, age 80, entered rest Sunday, April 9, 2023, at her residence.

The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Calvin Wallace and Leola Edwards Simon.

She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System and attended the William James High School. Afterwards, she attended Savannah Technical School and received a degree in cosmetology.

Mrs. Seabrooks was a former employee of Woolworth's Department Store, Cooper Tools and retired from Pineland Mental Health as a house parent.

As a hard-working woman, Mrs. Seabrooks demonstrated her love and care for her family as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Seabrooks Jr.; brothers, Lamar “Bubba” Wallace, Calvin “June Bug” Wallace and Calvin “Poochie” Wallace; and a granddaughter, Brittney "Tia" Seabrooks.

Mrs. Seabrooks' love and dedication will always be remembered by her children, Lucia Wallace, Statesboro, Ga.; Cassandra Seabrooks, East Point, Ga.; Josette (Darryl) Storr, Atlanta, Ga.; Michael (Sabrina) Seabrooks, Jerry Seabrooks and Antonio "Tony" Rodgers, all of Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Tony (Gloria) Wallace and Elder Gary (Brenda) Wallace, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Elder Larry (Marla) Wallace, Guyton, Ga.; and Robert (Judith) Wallace, Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Cynthia Wallace, Savannah, Ga.; and Connie (Marvin) Wallace, Oliver, Ga.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her devoted friends, whom she considered as sisters, Veronice Scott-Farley and Debolia Wright; devoted caretakers, Vicky Swan and Tambi Johnson; other relatives and friends.

A public viewing for Mrs. Seabrooks will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the mortuary.

The funeral services for Mrs. Lavonne “Bonnie” Seabrooks will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., with Pastor Lisa Deloach presiding and Pastor Cynthia Johnson as eulogist. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, April 12, 2023

