Obituary - Mrs. Kathleen Anderson Crews

STATESBORO -- Mrs. Kathleen Anderson Crews, age 73, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at her daughter's residence while under the care of Affinis Hospice.Mrs. Crews was born on February 15, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, to the late Charles Edwin and Georgia Evelyn Schmitt Anderson. Mrs. Crews spent most of her youth in Warren and graduated from Warren G. Harding High School.She was a retired administrative secretary for a car dealership and also a trucking company.In order to help with her grandchildren, she retired and moved closer to her son and daughter-in-law in North Olmsted, Ohio. Mrs. Crews recently moved to Statesboro to be with her daughter following an illness.She was an excellent cook, loved to shop and was a Detroit Lions fan. Mrs. Crews was also a member of Elevation Church, a golf enthusiast, a member of the Silver Sneakers and most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Danial Anderson; and son, Robert E. Crews Jr.Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Evelyn L. and Shawn Edgar Miles of Statesboro; daughter-in-law, Heather R. Crews; grandchildren, Elizabeth Crews and Robert E. Crews III, Chelsea N. Miller and her husband, Dale Richard Miller; Hope C. Miles; several nieces and nephews, including Sandra Anderson Smith; and several fur grandbabies.The family of Mrs. Crews would like to thank Affinis Hospice for the loving care shown to Mrs. Crews during her illness.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the residence of Evelyn L. Miles.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://m.facebook.com/nt/screen/?params=%7B%22fundraiser_campaign_id%22%3A613644719534043%2C%22source%22%3A%22external_url%22%7D&path=%2Ffundraiser%2F&_rdr. All proceeds will be donated in remembrance of Kathy Crews to the American Cancer Institute.




