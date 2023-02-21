Obituary - Mrs. Judy Collins Taylor

THOMASTON, Ga. -- Mrs. Judy Collins Taylor, age 67, died Friday, February 17, 2023, at her residence under the care of Eternal Hope Hospice.The native of Louden, Tennessee, was a 1973 graduate of Lenoir City High School.She married Steve Taylor on June 21, 1973. Judy was the perfect preacher’s wife. She followed her husband from Tennessee to Georgia and Missouri in the ministry. She never wanted the limelight, but was supportive in every way.She stayed home with the children until they were in high school.Judy worked at Georgia Southern University as an administrative assistant in the Student Academic Success Center, retiring in 2020, and also worked with the State of Missouri for over five years.She and Steve made Thomaston their home in June of 2020, as he was called as the minister of Grace Primitive Baptist Church, where she was also a member.If at the end of the day, you think of her and smile or laugh, she would tell you her life was worth living.Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Edna Jo McNabb Collins.Surviving are her husband, Elder Steve Taylor of Thomaston; a son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Jessica Taylor of Cummings; a daughter, Sarah Taylor of Statesboro; grandchildren, Ally Carol Taylor and Blake Taylor, both of Cummings; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Doug and Linda Collins and Scott Collins Jr., all of Lenoir City, Tenn.; and two sisters, Charlotte Lovelace of Knoxville, Tenn.; and Betty Yanez of Lenoir City, Tenn. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The family received visitors on Monday, February 20, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Grace Primitive Baptist Church, 401 South Center Street, Thomaston, Georgia.A visitation will be Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Jim Bowen officiating. Interment will be in the Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Bill Durrence officiating.Pallbearers will be Juan Jeronimo, Sandy Kersey, Ben Brown, Hardy Mitchell, Larry Guy and Mike Raines.Honorary pallbearers will be all Primitive Baptist ministers and spouses.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Grace Primitive Baptist Church Building Fund, 401 South Center Street, Thomaston, Georgia 30286; or the Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 321 Sam Tillman Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 21, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



