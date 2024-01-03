Obituary - Mrs. Joyce B. McCullough

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Joyce B. McCullough, age 78, died on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County.

Mrs. Joyce was a beautician for over 20 years and a homemaker.

She loved to garden, working with her flowers and being outdoors.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Wilbur and Estelle Bryant; her husband, William Ray McCullough; two sons, Danny Ray McCullough and Wayne McCullough; and her brothers, Doy Bryant, Donald Bryant and JR Bryant. Also, a sister, Betty Jean Lee, preceded her in death.

Surviving are two daughters, Tammy McCullough Mills of Rocky Ford, Ga.; and Debbie (Frankie) Copeland of Temple, Texas; three granddaughters, Dawn (Richard) Pylant of Portal, Samantha (Chase) Collins of Sylvania and Lindsay (Clint) Cowart of Sylvania; two grandsons, Clay (Meghan) McCullough of Statesboro and Brad McCullough of Portal; a brother, Pat (Dorothy) Davis; and a sister, Janice Lane, all of Portal; and 16 great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A visitation will be held on Friday from noon until 1:30 p.m., followed by a graveside service and burial at Portal City Cemetery with the Rev. Jody Bryant officiating.

Statesboro Herald, January 4, 2024

