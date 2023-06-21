Obituary - Mrs. Josephine Delaney Pollard

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Josephine Delaney Pollard, age 92, died on Friday, June 16, 2023, at her residence under the care of Gentiva Hospice.

The native of Bulloch County lived in South Carolina from 1952-1957 and Hollywood, Florida, from 1957-1977 before moving back to Bulloch County.

She was a personal care giver and a homemaker.

She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and all of her close family and friends.

Mrs. Josephine was the best mother, grandmother and great-grandmother anyone could ever have. She was the matriarch of the family and will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Pollard; and her parents, Joseph Carl and Annie Harmon Delaney; and a daughter, Dorothy Ann LaBree.

Surviving are one daughter, Amie (Wade) Burgin of Statesboro; a son-in-law, John LaBree of Tamarac, Fla.; three sons, Alfonso Franklin (Evie) Pollard of Hollywood, Fla.; Joseph Paul Pollard of Statesboro, Ga.; and David Pollard of Brooklet, Ga.; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Gentiva Hospice and Misty Underwood for their loving care.

A visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a service in the chapel at 11a.m. with Pastor Bobby Walthour officiating. Interment will be in Brooklet City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 20, 2023

