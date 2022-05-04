Obituary - Mrs. Joann Williams Huff

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Joann Williams Huff, age 66, departed this life Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital, Savannah, Georgia.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Elbert and Lois Williams.She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System and attended the Willow Hill School. She was a graduate of the William James High School.Mrs. Huff was a member of the Pine Grove Holiness Church.She leaves to cherish fond memories: her husband, Larry Huff; a son, Larry Dwayne Huff; a nephew she reared, Rancherish Cooper; two sisters, Lucille Jones and Gertrude (Welcome) Huff; a brother, Willie (Donna) Sheffield; special sisters, Bernice Mosley and Loice Chavers; a godson, Wilbert Rozier; four grandchildren, Larry D. Huff Jr., Darius Huff, Kenyana Huff and Tashyana Huff; aunts, Sara Johnson, Ada Bell Willliams, Judie McCray, Eliza Hagins, Jerlene Hagins, Argie Young, Frankie Brown and Bulah Gillis; uncles, Roosevelt Hagins, Mack (Katrina) Hagins, Frank (Inez) Wayne Sheffield, Ernest (Charletha) Sheffield and Johnny Williams; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Huff will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Hill’s Mortuary Inc., from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The funeral service for Mrs. Joann Huff will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Pine Grove Holiness Church with Bishop Anthony Chavers presiding and Elder Donald Chavers Jr. officiating. Burial will be in the Lee Hodge Cemetery.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



