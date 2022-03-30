Obituary - Mrs. Jeannette Mincey-Baker

Mrs. Jeannette Mincey-Baker, age 67, of La Plata, Md., passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at her home in La Plata, Md.Jeannette was born on December 18, 1954, in Statesboro, Ga., to the late Michael Lunday and Juanita Grant.Jeannette had a bachelor’s degree and served in the United States Air Force from 1976 until 2000, when she retired after 24 years, and then worked as a security analyst in the United States government at the Pentagon from 2001 until 2019, retiring after 18 years.She was a member of Calvary Grace Assembly of God in LA Plata, Md.She enjoyed church, walking her dog, “Blade”, and bowling.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Early Thomas Lanier; and son, Anthony Mincey.She is survived by her husband, Jeffery Baker, of 25 years. She is also survived by her son, Carlie Mincey Jr.; her stepson, Sean Baker; her stepdaughter, Jonteal Marchiny-Baker; her step grandchildren, Alexis McGavitt, Alayanna McGavitt, Braiden Baker, Elijah Corley and Camden Baker; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, April 01, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 02, 2022, at noon at Whitesville Full Gospel Baptist Church, 306 Shelby Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 with the Rev Craig R. Tremble as eulogist.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Cremation services have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, March 31, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



