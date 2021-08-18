Obituary - Mrs. Jannie Mae Allen

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Jannie Mae Allen, age 55, passed into rest Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Mr. Willie Roberts and Mrs. Alice McCall Roberts. She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System.Mrs. Allen was a former CNA for Pecan Manor and Statesboro nursing homes and also worked as a private duty CNA throughout the community. Later, she was employed by Georgia Southern University, where she worked in housekeeping for several years.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Steven Allen; and a brother, Bobby Joe Roberts.She leaves to carry on her legacy of love: her children, Antwan Roberts, Monica (Don) Johnson, Candice Houston and Sirial Allen, all of Statesboro, Ga.; two stepsons, Rayshawn (Natasha) Allen of Lithonia, Ga.; and Nyamekey (Jennifer) Allen of Smyrna, Ga.; five sisters, Burnese Roberts, Carrie (Anthony) Roberts, Rosa Lee (Rufus) McKnight, Rosa Mae (Walter) Roberts and Nanette Roberts, all of Statesboro, Ga.; four brothers, Charles Roberts, Eugene (Glenda) Roberts, Johnny (Jessie) Roberts and Herman (Cherrie) Roberts, all of Statesboro, Ga.; eight grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, her beloved companion, Raybon Smith; her cherished friends, Evonne Hamilton and Annette Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Allen will be held Friday, August 20, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mrs. Allen will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. with Bishop Larry Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Eastside Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 19, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



